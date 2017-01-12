District #18 School Board To Meet Thursday Night

The District #18 Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday night, Jan. 12. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the distance learning room at the high school.

Board reorganization will take place near the start of the meeting as officers will be elected and legal designations for bank, newspaper, bus inspector, official financial agent and non-discrimination officer will be made. Also, Lisa Welding will be sworn in as a new board member.

There’s just one action item on the agenda — approval on first reading of the 400’s policies regarding personnel; and tabled policies regarding surplus merchandise and option enrollment.

Discussion items on the agenda include superintendent and board evaluation tools, and bus and football field plans for possible action at the February board meeting.

The meeting is open to the public.