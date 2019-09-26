District #18 Board of Education Proceedings

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

September 11, 2019, 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the Regular September Board Meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Lisa Welding, Stan Heithoff, Steve Busteed, Ron Bode and Doug Jones. Absent was Todd Heithoff. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Appeara, Maintenance, $324.86; Barnhill Ent., Instru Expense, $28.00; Binovia, Instru Expense, $500.00; Carhart Lumber, Maintenance, $324.90; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $198.30; City of Neligh, Maintenance, $18.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $50.82, Instru Expense, $70.06, Instru Expense, $337.18; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $29,182.94; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $374.53; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $509.68, Instru Expense, $34.48; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $1,061.58, Business Expense, $984.50; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $80.38, Instru Expense, $869.53; Floor Maintenance & Supply, Maintenance, $58.67; GP Communications, Business Expense, $2,395.44; Good Life Counseling, Guidance Expense, $442.55; Hometown Station, Transportation, $705.99; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $445.44; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $125.55; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $539.28; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $252.00; Koinzan Enterprises, Maintenance, $347.50; K&T Central Plains Plmbg, Maintenance, $798.95; MARC, Maintenance, $1,239.00; Midwest Floor Specialists, Maintenance, $348.20; NATA, Title Expense, $205.00; Norfolk Daily News, Instru Expense, $165.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $88.00; Onesource, Instru Expense, $38.00; Palmer Public School, Instru Expense, $3,300.00; Pope John, Transportation, $400.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $312.27; Reimbursement, $11,349.24; Reuss Electric, Maintenance, $65.00; Sector Now, Instru Expense, $847.50; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $147.64; Software Unlimited, Business Expense, $38.00; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $376.20; TMS, Business Expense, $40.50; University of Nebraska, High Ability Learners, $109.75; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $174.76; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $265.21; Voyager Sopris, Instru Expense, $24.98

Total Board Bills: $60,595.36

September Payroll: $213,644.40

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $274,239.76

President Steve Busteed called the 2019-2020 Budget Hearing to order at 7:33 p.m. Supt. Polk presented the Board with the 2019-2020 Budget. The General Fund Request is $1,920,305.00 with a levy of 0.274247 and the Special Building Fund Request is $212,185.00 with a levy of 0.030303 which is a total tax asking of $2,132,490.00 with a total levy of 0.304550. President Busteed encouraged questions or comments from the public and board members. Busteed closed the hearing at 7:39 p.m.

President Busteed opened the Special Hearing to Set the Final Tax Request at 7:39 p.m. The General Fund Levy Request is 0.274247 and the Special Building Request is 0.030303 for a total Levy Request of 0.304550. Busteed encouraged comments from the public and board members. The hearing closed at 7:50 p.m.

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In committee reports, Lisa Welding reported that the negotiations committee has begun talks with the EEA. In building committee reports, Supt. Polk spoke on additional costs of recoating edges of the coating on the gym roof after the skinning was complete.

Principal Wemhoff reported on the start of school. Mrs. Rittscher and students, Talena Woodard, Araceli Palmer, and Olivia Lindgren reported on their Foods & Nutrition Class project. Board members taste tested their salsa and voted for their favorite one.

Supt. Polk reported on summer projects.

Todd Heithoff arrived at 8:13 p.m.

In action items, Stan Heithoff motioned and Jones second to approve the 2019-20 district budget as presented, including tax asking of $2,132,490.00 (General Fund $1,920,305.00 and Special Building Fund $2212,185.00). Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned and Bode second to approve the district property tax levy request at 0.304550 (0.274247 General Fund and 0.030303 Building Fund) as presented. Motion carried, Vote 6-0.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the Co-op agreement for all athletics with Pope John XXIII Central Catholic School. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on installing a shade over the Eagle’s Nest area near the high school building. Todd Heithoff motioned and Stan Heithoff second to approve a 24 x 40 hip shade from Crouch Recreation for $7,170.00 and installation by Schmitt Construction for $6,500.00. Ron Bode abstained from voting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned to adjourn the meeting, Bode second. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:40 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be October 9, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School. Hearing for Internet and Computer Usage Policy will be held during the meeting

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: September 18, 2019

ZNEZ