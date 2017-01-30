Dilly, Hupp Perform In UNK Festival Choir

Madison Dilly (alto) and Brianna Hupp (soprano), both students at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School, were selected to sing in the UNK Festival Choir. Last Monday, January 23rd, they performed in a concert on the UNK Campus.

Each January, the University of Nebraska at Kearney holds its Honor Band and Choral Clinic and Concert. The event is hosted jointly by the Department of Music, Theatre and Dance at UNK.

This year, more than 650 students from 114 high schools in Nebraska and Kansas were scheduled to participate. A full day of rehearsals with UNK faculty and other teachers and conductors from across the region ends with two concerts.

The honor Band Concert held a 5:30 p.m. performance featuring UNK Wind Ensemble with Festival and Honor Bands. The honor Choral Concert was held at 7 p.m., featuring UNK Choraleers with Women’s, Festival and Honor Choirs.