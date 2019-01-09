Diffie to play Antelope County Fair

Grammy award winner Joe Diffie will headline the 2019 Antelope County Fair.

Diffie and his long list of hits will entertain concert goers on Friday night, Aug. 2, at the fairgrounds.

Country Stars rule at the Antelope County Fair

Antelope County Ag Society President Kenny Reinke said they are excited to bring another top country star to the stage in Neligh.

“We started working on this about a month after the county fair,” he said Monday morning. Reinke said they made an offer to Diffie in mid-October and it was somewhere between four and six weeks before they had a contract back.

Diffie’s hit “John Deere Green”

Diffie’s hits

According to Diffie’s website, “The beauty of country music is its ability to reflect the lives of its listeners, and few artists have celebrated life’s challenges and triumphs with more heartfelt eloquence than Joe Diffie. Whether singing about untarnished love in the enduring hit “John Deere Green,” the perennial appeal of “Pickup Man” or the heartbreak of dreams unrealized in “Ships That Don’t Come In,” Diffie’s songs have continually painted a portrait of real life with all its joy and angst.”

“I’ve always loved well-written songs,” says the Grammy winner, who is just as skilled at writing hits as he is singing them. “There’s really no magic formula. I’ve just always drawn on my own experience whether it’s falling in love or hanging out in a bar. I feel like if I relate to it, other people will too.”

A native of Tulsa, OK, Diffie is a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 25 years.

By 1990, Diffie had signed with Epic Records and released his debut album A Thousand Winding Roads. His very first single, “Home,” hit No. 1. He continued to dominate the charts throughout the 90s with such hits as “New Way (To Light Up an Old Flame),” “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “Is It Cold in Here,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die),” “So Help Me Girl,” “Bigger than the Beatles” and “Third Rock from the Sun.” Jason Aldean paid tribute to Diffie and name-checked many of the veteran entertainer’s classics in his hit “1994.” The video featured Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Jake Owen and others paying homage to the man who influenced them.

With nearly 30 years in the spotlight, Diffie has no plans to slow down. “I love music. It’s just a part of me,” he says. “Retiring would be like cutting off my arm or something. I enjoy everything about it. The travel part gets old once in a while admittedly, but I love the fans. It beats working any day.”

I Got This is slated for a spring 2019 release. The title track and the follow-up single “Quit You” are currently available wherever digital music is sold and streamed. Stay up-to-date at www.JoeDiffie.com

Concerts attract all ages

The Antelope County Fair has had success in recent years attracting young people, college students to the concerts and hopes the trend will continue.

“We struggle on direction, which way to go,” he said. “You can either go with a younger artist and hope you catch someone who has some hits or you can go back to someone who is more well-known.”

Diffie long list of hits make him one of country music’s top performers.

Sometime in March, he said online ticket book sales will begin. “For families with young kids, ticket books are great!”