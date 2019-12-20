Death Notice

Margaret Dozler, 87, of Neligh, formerly of Elgin, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel and Rev. Pat Nields concelebrating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences by be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com A complete obituary will appear in next week’s issue of The Elgin Review.