Funeral services for Yvonne A. Heithoff, 84, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 19, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. Reverends Kevin Vogel and Mark McKercher will officiate.

Burial will follow in the parish cemetery in Elgin.

Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, December 18, at the church with a 7:30 p.m. rosary service.

She died Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at Neligh Care and Rehabilitation Center in Neligh.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.