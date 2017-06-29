Death Notice — Richard Sonnenfelt

Richard Eugene Sonnenfelt, 89, formerly of Oakdale, NE, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Plainview Manor in Plainview, NE.

Richard is survived by his wife, Virginia and daughters his daughters AnolaGay Sonnenfelt, Deanna Lee Brown and Billie Jo Herbert; his son Gene Olnes; his sister Bonnie Eatherton; 15 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren; his cousin Julie Cruthers who was very helpful during his last few years; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Cards may be sent to the family c/o AnolaGay Sonnenfelt, PO Box 197, Bronte, TX 76933