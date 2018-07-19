Dean’s Market has Watson concert tickets for sale

Dean’s Market is the place for Elgin residents to buy tickets to one of the biggest shows of the year — the Aaron Watson concert at the Antelope County Fair.

The concert will be Friday night, August 3, at the grandstand located along the Elkhorn River at the fairgrounds in Neligh.

According to the fair’s website, Watson remains strikingly similar to the people that still dot his native West Texas. They’re a rugged people, proud of home but humble and hardworking, the first to help a neighbor but also fiercely independent. And Watson is unquestionably one of them.

“Throughout his 17-year career, Watson has put on more than 2,500 shows throughout the U.S. and Europe and has released a dozen albums. The latest evidence of Watson’s homespun singularity is Vaquero, an ambitious 16-song set of character-driven storytelling, level-headed cultural commentary, and love songs for grownups that promise to further solidify his status as one of today’s finest torch-bearers of real country music.

The Watson concert continues a streak of the fair board bringing some of the best Country music performers to Neligh. Pick up your tickets before they are sold out. Tickets can also be purchased online or at select locations in Neligh, Tilden, Brunswick, Orchard and Royal.

Another big event with the fair every year is the demolition derby. This year’s derby will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, beginning at 7 p.m. in front of the grandstand. The purse this year is $10,000. Classes this year are CFC Old School. There will be five to six heats.

Fair schedule

The Antelope County Fair will run from Tuesday, July 31 through Sunday, August 5. Highlights from the upcoming fair are (complete schedule on Page Two):

July 31 – Ag Olympics – 7 pm @ Livestock Building

August 1 – Team Penning – 7:30 pm @ Horse Arena

August 2 – Extreme Bull Riding – Double S Bulls – 7:30 pm; Splendid Sounds in the Beer Garden

August 3 – Aaron Watson in Concert – 8 pm; Backroad Spirits in the Beer Garden

August 4 – Demolition Derby – 7 pm; Blackwater in the Beer Garden

August 5 – NeTTP & MATTPA Truck and Tractor Pull – 5:00 pm – Beer Garden Open; and Round Robin Roping – 5:00 pm @ Horse Arena