Dates Set For PJCC Musical “Annie”

In the spring of 1968, Pope John XXIII Central Catholic presented its first musical: Oklahoma! This annual tradition is in its 50th year, and the students will be performing the musical “Annie” on March 31 and April 1 on the stage of the St. Boniface Gym at 7:30 p.m.

Based on the popular comic strip, the musical and score are written by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin. Annie is determined to find her parents in 1930s New York after being abandoned as an infant at the New York City Orphanage, which is run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Her adventures begin when she is taken in by the billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace, and their adoring servants.