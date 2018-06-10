Dates set for Elgin Community Garage Sales

The dates have been set for Elgin’s annual garage sales event. Friday and Saturday, June 22-23, have been designated as the dates for community-wide garage sales.

They will begin at various times Friday, June 22, and continue all day Saturday.

The Elgin Review will once again coordinate the garage sales, publishing a map with sale locations and having maps to hand out to people wishing to find some of the best bargains around.

Maps will be available after 8 a.m. on June 22 at locations to be announced.