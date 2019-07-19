Date set for ECC’s “End of the Summer Bash”

The Elgin Community Club’s “End of the Summer Bash” will be held Friday night, Aug. 16, at Kerkman’s Kove northeast of town.

This year the club will be serving rib eye steak, baby potatoes, salad and dessert. There will be a cash bar. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with the meal to be served at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person and includes a drink ticket. Tickets are now on sale at The Elgin Review, Dean’s Market, Bank of Elgin, Hometown Station and Elgin One Stop.