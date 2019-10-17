Date Announced for annual PJCC dinner theatre

The Pope John Drama Team is preparing for their annual dinner theatre. They will be performing on Saturday, Nov. 16, in the St. Boniface Gymnasium. This year’s new directors, Jessie Reestman and Alan Reicks, have chosen to present a docudrama.

The play tells the events of July 6, 1944, when a fire roared to the top of a 48-foot-high circus tent during the matinee performance of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, claiming 168 lives.

Contact the Pope John XXIII High School office for ticket information (402.843.5325). Deadline for tickets is Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Tickets for the show only may be purchased at the door (no advance sales).