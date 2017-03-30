Date Announced For Elgin Easter Egg Hunt

Meeting Monday night, the Elgin Community Club wrapped up plans for the upcoming annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The hunt will be held on Saturday morning, April 8 at Elgin City Park. Registration begins at 10:15 a.m. with the Hunt to start promptly at 11 a.m.

Businesses in the Elgin community will soon receive their bags to fill with Easter Eggs.

The rain date will be Saturday, April 15.