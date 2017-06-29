Darlene M. Josten

1928 — 2017

Darlene M. Josten, age 88 of Sidney, NE passed away at Sidney Regional Medical Center, Friday, June, 9, 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, June 15. Wake services were at 6:00 P.M., Wednesday evening, June 14.

Both services were in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Jim Heithoff officiating.

Burial was in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Darlene’s name to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

*****

Darlene “Dar” Marie Josten, the daughter of Helen (Drueke) Ridder and Herman Ridder was born on August 24, 1928 at Elgin, NE.

She graduated from Elgin High School with the Class of 1947.

Following High School Darlene worked as a Stenographer for Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company in Omaha. On October 11, 1948, she was united in marriage to Raymond H. Josten in Elgin. They moved to Sidney in 1953. Darlene worked with her husband in the Josten Construction Company as Secretary and Bookkeeper for thirty-five years.

Darlene was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and served as a Treasurer of Catholic Daughters of America, Secretary of the Altar Society in 1960 and as a Girl Scout Leader for two years.

Her hobbies included dancing, golf, bowling and baking.

Survivors include: (4) children: David Josten and wife Lisa of North Platte, NE, Nancy O’Connell of Sidney, Diane Cabela and husband Jim of Sidney and Dean Josten and wife Rhonda of Omaha; (10) grandchildren, (13) great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Raymond in 2011; (1) son-in-law: John O’Connell; (4) sisters: Katherine, Bernadine, Cecilia and Mary Ann; (4) brothers: Frank, Joe, Pete and Herman and several extended family members and in-laws.