Daniel Hoefer

1954 — 2018

Daniel “Danny” D. Hoefer, 63 of Elgin, NE passed away, Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating.

Interment followed in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, rural Clearwater, NE.

Visitation was held will Monday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service. Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com

Daniel “Danny” D. Hoefer, the son of Delmont and Mary Ann (Schueth) Hoefer was born on September 1, 1954 in Elgin, NE.

He was baptized at St. Boniface Catholic Church and attended a country school.

Due to being disabled Danny was not able work but did enjoy being at home and watching TV.

He especially enjoyed watching All Star Wrestling.

Daniel is survived by his uncle LaVern Hoefer of Elgin, NE; aunt Alberta Price of Norfolk, NE; his caretakers and special friends Pam and Ray Braband of Elgin, NE; Michael Braband of Elgin, NE; AJ Braband of Cleveland, OH, and Dean Braband of Omaha, NE.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Della Mae Hoefer.