CWCE Wears Down the Wolfpack

ELGIN — The Wolfpack gave the Renegades all they wanted in the first half Friday night. The second half was another story as Chambers/Wheeler Central-Ewing pulled away for a 39 to 14 victory.

The Renegades’ size and speed allowed them to control both sides of the line of scrimmage for much of the game. Still, time and time again, particularly in the first half, the Wolfpack defense rose to the occasion to keep the Renegades out of the endzone. Read more in the print edition of the Elgin Review.