CWC ousts Wolfpack from boys tournament

ATKINSON — In an anticipated quarter-final matchup of the Niobrara Valley Conference Boys Basketball Tournament, Elgin Public-Pope John’s cold shooting proved fatal in a 57 to 28 loss to Chambers/Wheeler Central.

The Renegades continued their domination of the Wolfpack this year, running out to a 23 to 14 lead at halftime. Then, in the second half they poured it on, outscoring EPPJ 34 to 14.

What happened? After blistering the nets in their opening round victory over Niobrara-Verdigre, the shots wouldn’t fall this time around for the Wolfpack. They made just nine of 42 field goal attempts in the game (three of 18 from behind the arc).

Senior Ashton Evans led EPPJ in scoring with seven points, Conor Ramold had five. Other statistical leaders were Evans with seven rebounds, Reestman had two assists and three steals.

The loss dropped the Wolfpack’s record to 3-14 with three games remaining in the regular season.

Renegades 57, Wolfpack 28

Wolfpack……..7 7 6 8 — 28

Renegades…12 11 19 15 — 57

Wolfpack — Cole Preister 0-1 0-0 0, Kyle Schumacher 0-10 0-2 0, Hunter Reestman 1-8 0-0 3, Liam Heithoff 1-2 2-2 4, Conor Ramold 2-7 0-0 5, Adam Dreger 0-2 2-2 2, Ashton Evans 3-9 0-0 7, Ashton Krebs 2-3 1-3 5. Team totals: 9-42 7-11 28. Three-pointers — Wolfpack 3-18 (Hunter Reestman 1, Conor Ramold 1, Ashton Evans 1).

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 33 (Ashton Evans 7, Ashton Krebs 6, Adam Dreger 6). Assists — Wolfpack 6 (Hunter Reestman 2). Steals — Wolfpack 7 (Hunter Reestman 3, Conor Ramold 2). Turnovers — 22.