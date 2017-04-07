Council Approves Pool “Mushroom”

Children going swimming this summer in Elgin’s new pool will be able to enjoy a new water feature approved by the Elgin City Council Monday night.

The council voted 4-0 to add a mushroom maze water feature to the pool near the zero depth area of the pool. The feature, which sprays water in different directions, will enhance the pool experience for youngsters. Cost of the “mushroom,” including installation, will be just over $2,800.

Mayor Mike Schmitt said construction is moving forward as workers are busy doing back filling at the present time.

In other action:

Armor coating — The council accepted the low bid of $17,255 from Topkote, based in Yankton, S.D., to do armor coating of streets this summer.

Permit — Hearing a request from Jessie Reestman, representing EKG, the council approved a special designated liquor permit for the Bull-A-Rama to be held Friday, June 9.