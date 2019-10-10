Congressman Smith in Neligh today

Third District Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will meet area constituents this Thursday, Oct. 10, in Neligh.

The event, described by Smith’s office as “Coffee with the Congressman,” will be held at The Willows Assisted Living Center, 806 S Street. It is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and last one hour.

A Mobile Office or Coffee with the Congressman allows constituents to meet directly with Congressman Smith about federal issues and take advantage of the constituent services available through his office, such as assisting individuals with challenges they face while working with a federal agency, ordering flags flown over the U.S. Capitol, and booking tours in Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please contact Congressman Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900 or Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.