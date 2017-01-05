Community Club Fundraiser To Raffle Off Can-Am ATV

The Elgin Community Club has announced plans for a fundraiser in the coming weeks.

Tickets will soon be available for a raffle. The prize to be given away will be a 2017 Can-Am ATV accompanied with a helmet and gloves. The four-wheeler is for youth 10 and above.

The fundraiser will help offset expenses associated with bringing a carnival to Elgin for Vetch Days June 29-July 1.

Tickets will be available at various businesses as well as from community club members. More de-tails will be announced at a later date.