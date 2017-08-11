Meeting last week, the Antelope County Commissioners took another step forward in developing new county-wide zoning regulations.
The commissioners tentatively set the date for a public hearing on the proposed new regulations for Tuesday, September 12. The public will be given an opportunity to voice support for or against proposed changes to zoning regulations, including those involving wind turbines.
Commissioners set September 12 as tentative date for public hearing on zoning regulations
