Coach Thiele-Blecher, three players to play in NECC All-Star Volleyball Classic

Northeast Community College will host the 20th annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Classic next month.

The event will be Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m. in the Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

Members of the Girls’ Dark Team, including the high school where they played, include: Boone Central – Jenna Kramer; Chambers/Wheeler Central – Jacie Laetsch; Elgin Public/Pope John – Jordan Mescher, Elizabeth Selting and Baylee Wemhoff; O’Neill – Hattie Blumenstock, Taylor Colman, Logan Connot; Wakefield – Savannah Nelson; (West Point) Guardian Angels Central Catholic – Madeline Knobbe; Wynot – Cortney Arkfeld. Coaches are McKenzie Connot, (O’Neill) St. Mary’s, and Tina Thiele-Blecher, Elgin Public/Pope John.

Members of the Light Team include: Crofton – Monica Arens; Howells-Dodge Consolidated –

Kalli Brester and Samantha Brester; Lutheran High Northeast – Olivia Spence; North Central – Jaycee Fleming; Ponca – Rachel Bentz, Sadie Finnegan, Elizabeth Watchorn; Stanton – MacKenzie Brandl;

Stuart – Harlee Fischer; Tekamah-Herman – Elizabeth Dlouhy. Coaches are Jessica Templeman, Ponca, and Kathy Gebhardt, Lutheran High Northeast.

Wemhoff to do double duty

Some of the finest high school basketball players in the region will take to the hardwood next month in Norfolk.Northeast Community College will host the 34th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games in the Cox Activities Center on Friday, June 16.

The girls’ game will tip-off at 6 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow at 8 p.m.

Heading up selections to the Girls’ Light Team was Elgin Public-Pope John’s Baylee Wemhoff. Other members of the team are: Chambers/Wheeler Central – Jacie Laetsch; Hartington-Newcastle – Sophie Noecker; Howells-Dodge Consolidated – Samantha Brester; Norfolk – Jenna Jochum; Pender – Kamryn Anderson; South Sioux City – Kori Fischer and Carissa Powell; Stuart – Harlee Fischer; and Wynot – Cortney Arkfeld. Coaches are Troy Haberman, Emerson-Hubbard, and Jared Oswald, Norfolk.