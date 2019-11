City of Elgin- Ordinance #656

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

OF ORDINANCE NO. 656

IN PAMPHLET FORM

Public Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, held at 7:30 p.m. on November 4, 2019, there was passed and adopted Ordinance No. 656 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION VARIOUS PURPOSE BONDS, SERIES 2019, OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA, IN THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED THREE HUNDRED SIXTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ($360,000) TO PAY THE COST OF CONSTRUCTING PAVING AND RELATED IMPROVEMENTS IN STREET IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 2018-1 OF THE CITY; PRESCRIBING THE FORM OF SAID BONDS; PROVIDING FOR A SINKING FUND AND FOR THE LEVY AND COLLECTION OF TAXES TO PAY SAID BONDS; PROVIDING FOR THE SALE OF THE BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE DELIVERY OF THE BONDS TO THE PURCHASER; PROVIDING FOR THE DISPOSITION OF THE BOND PROCEEDS AND ORDERING THE ORDINANCE PUBLISHED IN PAMPHLET FORM.

Said Ordinance has been published in pamphlet form, and copies of said Ordinance as published in pamphlet form are available for inspection and distribution at the office of the City Clerk at the City Office.

Vicki S. Miller

City Clerk

PUBLISH: November 13, 2019

ZNEZ