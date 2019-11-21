City hands over dogs issues to Sheriff Moore

Taking another step forward in ongoing efforts to control the dog population in the city limits, the Elgin City Council will seek assistance from the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department.

Meeting Monday night, Nov. 4, the Elgin City Council approved City Clerk Vicki Miller providing Sheriff Robert Moore with a list of dogs currently not licensed inside the city limits. Also, Miller will provide Moore with a list of dogs that may be prohibited.

In doing so, City Hall is taking another step forward in enforcing a dog ordinance passed several years ago with identifies dog breeds not allowed to be kept inside the city limits.

Earlier this year the City of Elgin posted signs around town saying … “The City of Elgin requires all dog owners to have their dogs licensed. If you have not licensed your dog please do so as soon as possible ,,, Due to the number of unlicensed and prohibited dogs within the City Limits, the City of Elgin will soon be asking the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department to issue citations for dogs not in compliance.”