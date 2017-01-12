City Of Elgin To Purchase HD Surveillance Cameras

The City of Elgin’s camera surveillance system will be updated over the course of the next several years.

At last week’s Elgin City Council meeting, based on a recommendation from City Clerk Vicki Miller, council members approved the purchase of high-definition cameras to begin to replace existing cameras still in use around town. The cameras will be installed along Second Avenue, being paid for with funds approved in the budget for 2016/2017.

The cameras are used to provide security for the community and are placed at strategic locations. The technology used with these HD cameras provides a better means to identify people and vehicles engaged in criminal activity. The cameras have the ability to read license plates, assisting law enforcement with their investigations.