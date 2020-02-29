City council, school board election filing deadline is March 2

The deadline has passed for incumbents to file for re-election in Antelope County.

Last week, District #18 Board of Education President Steve Busteed filed for re-election. Two other members of the school board, Doug Jones and Stan Heithoff, did not file for re-election.

On the Elgin City Council, seats up for election this year are Ward #1 Councilman Jim Kittelson who filed for re-election Tuesday. In Ward #2, Councilman Don Mackel did not file for re-election, meaning there will be one new council member in 2021.

At the county level, two Antelope County Commissioners have filed for re-election. They are Charlie Henery (District #4) and Eli Jacob (District #2). Jacob faces a challenge from Donald Lallier.

Non-incumbents have until March 2 to file for elective office.