Christmas lights to be judged this weekend

The Elgin Community annual Christmas Lighting Contest will be judged this weekend.
As in past years, there will be four divisions: Business, residential, religious and rural. Rural homes will be included in the judging – just notify The Elgin Review and they will pass along the country residents’ names to the judges.
The winners will be announced in next week’s edition of the Elgin Review newspaper.
