Central Valley Defeats Wolfpack 40 to 6

ELGIN — Eighth-ranked Central Valley shut down the Wolfpack for most of the game, claiming a 40 to 6 victory in district football action Friday night. On a night when everything needed to go right for a Wolfpack upset, Central Valley controlled the line of scrimmage to hand EPPJ their third loss in four games this season.

The Cougars never trailed in the game. They lit up the scoreboard early. On just their third play from scrimmage, junior Jackson McIntyre scored on a 39-yard run.

The Wolfpack got a break later in the first quarter when Cory Romej recovered a Central Valley fumble on the Cougars’ 35 yard line. They managed to move the ball to the 27-yard line where they turned the ball over on downs.

Despite a size advantage in the line, Central Valley struggled early on to move the ball on the ground. On the seventh play of the ensuing drive, the Cougars cashed in when McIntyre scored from 36 yards out.

After the Wolfpack went three-and-out on their next possession, the Cougars took over at midfield. Five plays later, Morgan Behnk scored on a 20-yard run with just 31 seconds left in the quarter to make the score 20 to 0.