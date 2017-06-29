Carr posthumously awarded EHS Honored Alumnus Award

Saturday night saw alumni from Elgin High School gather again to celebrate the education they received and so much more at EHS.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the EHS Honored Alumnus Award. Recipient of the award this year was Dewey Carr.

Dewey graduated from EHS, as did his mother, Alydthe (Alderson) Carr and his sister Nina (Carr) Schulte. Dewey graduated in 1940, his mother in 1913, and his sister in 1935. He was born, raised and lived in the Star Community of rural Elgin all of his life except for the time he spent in the Navy from June, 1944 to May, 1946. He was always one of the first to help a neighbor or friend when in need, be it a death in the family, accident, or other need.

Youth were a very important part of his life, being a 4-H leader for more than 30 years, member of the Antelope County Fair Board for many years, and he spent many years as the Sheep Superintendent of the County Fair. He was always willing to help any young person get their animal ready for the show ring at the county level as well as the state level.

Education was also important to him as he served on the School Board of the Star School until it closed.

All five of Dewey’s children graduated from EHS, Janice (Carr) Cook in 1966, Don in 1967, James in 1972, Alice (Carr) Morrison in 1977 and Richard in 1978. Both of Don’s boys graduated from EPS, Jeff in 1990 and Brian in 1992. All of Alice’s children are also Elgin graduates, Tom in 2001, Dan in 2004, and Jessica in 2008. Dewey passed away in August, 2004, during fair week. As school started that year, another generation of his family started school at EPS, as a great-grandson became a student. A few short weeks ago that student became the fifth generation of the Carr Family to graduate from Elgin Public School. Brian’s son, Geoffrey, is a member of the Class of 2017.

Dewey’s son (Don), grandson (Brian) and great-grandson (Geoffrey) accepted the Elgin High School Alumni Honored Alumnus Award posthumously for Dewey.

