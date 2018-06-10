Candra Shinn

1966 — 2018

Candra Jo Shinn, age 51, of Wichita, KS, formerly of Stockton, KS, died Saturday May 26, 2018 at St. Francis Via Christi Campus, Wichita, KS.

She was born September 28, 1966 in Plainville, KS to Roy Lee and Rosalea (Maddox) Palmer. She graduated from Stockton High School in 1985. She married Harold Shinn May 25, 1985 and they later divorced.

Candra graduated from Hays Academy of Hair Design in 1987 and operated Candra’s Hair Design for several years in Stockton before she went on to nursing school where she received her RN license.

She worked at Solomon Valley Manor in Stockton, KS, Phillipsburg Manor in Phillipsburg, KS, and Plainville Rural Hospital in Plainville, KS before she relocated to Wichita, KS.

Survivors include her three children, Son Cassidy Palmer, Downs, KS, Daughters, Sharrelle Shinn, Norton, KS and Bryanna Smith, Newton, KS; her significant other, Danny Burnett ,Wichita, KS; two brothers, Ray (Chris) Palmer, Hays, KS, and Mack (Angie) Palmer, Stockton, KS; two sisters, Carlene Pelster, Elgin, NE, and Kathy (Brian) Maughan, Meadow Grove, NE; Two very dear friends, Roberta and Nancy, Wichita, KS, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lee and Rosalea Palmer; her grandparents, Merritt and Ollie Mae Maddox, and George and Mable Palmer; and niece Courtney Pelster.

Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday June 16, 2018, at the Stockton Cemetery, Stockton, KS with Jeff Miller officiating.