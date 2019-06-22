Caden Veik

Danny and Meghan Veik are the proud parents of a son, Caden James Veik, born on May 19, 2019 at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha.

Caden weighed five pounds, 11 ounces at birth and was 18 inches long.

After spending 20 days in the NICU he graduated on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was welcomed home by his big brother Chase, age three. Grandparents are Ken and Julie Schindler and Pat and Cheryl Veik of Elgin.

Great grandparents are Dolly Schindler and Jennie Paul of Elgin and Dave and Marilyn Schrad of Petersburg.