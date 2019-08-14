Buyers, sellers from 4-H Livestock Premium Sale

Here are the buyers and sellers from the Antelope County Fair Livestock Premium Sale.

Market Goat

Champion Codey Snider -$700 Snider Suffolks and Two Rivers Irrigation Inc.

Carissa Gale- $250 Ferguson Agronomics

Season Forbes – $125 Koenig Farms

Autumn Forbes – $100 Frey Trucking

Jackson Gallageher – $100 Frey Farms

Lincoln Forbes – $125 Redding Saddle & Tack

Taytum Clouse – $150 Koinzan Feedlot

Andrew Steskal – $200 Tony Steskal

Lottery Goat

Champion Robert Dugan – $250 Pinnacle Bank of Neligh

Reserve Champion Brooke Forbes – $200 Brunswick State Bank

Market Lamb

Champion Trapper Wilcox – $1,200 Dave & Judy Wilcox, Beller Feedlot, Equine Veterinarian and Two Rivers Irrigation.

Brihanna Dugan – $250 Koinzan Feedlot

Jovie Johnson – $175 CVA and Town & County Vet Clinic

Jonah Johnson – $175 Frey Trucking

Aubreianna Clouse – $400 Two Rivers Irrigation

Kaimberlynn Clouse – $325 Koinzan Feedlot

Austin Good – $425 Tim Good and Two Rivers Irrigation

Market Barrow

Champion Larissa Vaughn – $500 Broberg Charolais

Res. Champion Cassidy Frey – $400 Frey Farms, Bar 7 R Angus and Frey Trucking

Lucille Koinzan – $500 Bart & Sandy Koinzan

Kaylee Frey – $275 Frey Trucking and Bar 7 Red Angus

Bode Koinzan – $500 Bart & Sandy Koinzan

Joe Ahlers – $300 Steve & Kathy Ahlers

Lynae Koinzan – $500 Bart & Sandy Koinzan

Carter Mullins – $500 Mullins Farms

Merinee Vaughn – $500 Broberg Charolais

Market Gilt

Champion Carcass Carter Beckman – $1,000 First National Bank of Norfolk

Trevin Hanson – $550 Town & Country Vet Clinic, Allan Bentley and CVA

Collin Mullins – $450 Midwest Bank of Plainview

Wyatt Koinzan – $500 Bart & Sandy Koinzan

Jackson Keetle – $1,000 Blackburn Mfg. Co., Fischer The North, Diamond Z, Keetle Trucking and K Double Consulting

Beau Ahlers – $450 Steve & Kathy Ahlers

Caydence Schumacher – $225 Two Rivers Irrigation

Bailey Ahlers – $450 Steve & Kathy Ahlers and Two Rivers Irrigation

Market Steer

Champion Logan Mueller – $2,000 Booth Hay, Bolling Trucking, Tilden Bank of Clearwater and ARC Group-Shane Lechtenburg

Reserve Champion Chris Kester – $1,000 Jeremy Kester, Tilden Bank of Clearwater, Elgin Livestock Sales, Inc. and Two Rivers Irrigation

Cale Kinney – $1,500 Mueller Farms, Precision Repairs and Body Works

Leevi Frey – $1,200 Bar 7 R Angus and John Frey

Charley Mlnarik – $1,100 Broberg Charolais and Clearwater Feed

Abe Johnson – $700 Advanced Consulting Engineering, Two Rivers Irrigation and Koinzan Feedlot

Cash Kester – $1,200 DK Feeds, Jeremy Kester, Cold Type Publishing, Mueller Feedlot and Two Rivers Irrigation

Allyson Selting – $800 First National Bank of Norfolk and Elgin Livestock Sales, Inc.

Preston Vondra – $700 Bar 7 R Farms, Koinzan Feedlot, Stuart Vaughn and Kenny Oelsligle

Market Heifer

Champion Haley Zegers – $1,800 Stoltz Exotics, Darlene Bennett, Albion Livestock Market, Judy

& Gayle Zegers, Corner Service & Tire, Niewohner Bros. Feedlot, Martinsen Appraisal, Schindler

Ag Service and Great Plains State Bank

Reserve Champion – $1,150 Sawyer Tegeler, Broberg Charolais, Larry & Linda Tegeler, Quick Serve and Advance Consulting

Grady Drueke – $900 Koinzan Feedlot and Martinsen Appraisal

Alec Kester – $1,200 DK Feeds, Koinzan Feedlot, Sandy Ridge Feedlot and Two Rivers Irrigation

Dillon Moser – $1,800 Stokes Seeds, Thiele Dairy, KF Repair, Sehi & Associates, Hi Way Mart, Schlecht Trucking, Moser Farms, Wilbur Ellis, Snake Creek Trucking, Two Rivers Irrigation, Ray & Sally Moser and Terry & Michele Reicks

Eli Macke – $800 Koinzan Feedlot

Bryce Rudloff – $1,400 Koenig Farms

Travis Rudloff – $1,600 Two Rivers Irrigation and Koenig Farms

Second Year Bucket Calf

Champion Andrew Henery – $1,300 Cody Rasmussen, Kayton International, Dean’s Market, CVA, Sly’s Chill & Grill, Neligh Family Dentistry, Doerr & Klein PC and Matt & Melissa Henery

Reserve Champion Baylee Chessmore – $1,300 Mamas’ and Nanas’, Purina-Mike O’Dey, Dave & Carol Stromberg, Starman Seed Service, Bank of Elgin, Husker Ag, Morrison Farms and CP Trucking

Jayda Chessmore – $1,300 Dave and Carol Stromberg, Dicke Land and Cattle, Mark Hannappel, Ag Agronomy Center, Jerry’s Feed Service, Lordemann Insurance, Morrison Farms and CP Trucking

Michael Selting – $850 Brunswick State Bank, Landmark Angus and Two Rivers Irrigation

Tyler Suckstorf – $750 Greg & Rita Eickhoff, Prime Choice Inc. and Town & Country Vet Clinic

John Zwingman – $1,300 CP Meis, Dan Zwingman, John & Vernel Zwingman and KZ Mechanical LLC

Callie Heithoff – $1,300 Louis & Darlene Heithoff, Todd & Melissa Heithoff, Calvin & Pam Heithoff and Great Plains State Bank

Sara Hemenway – $1,300 Meuret Grain and Double SP Farms

Samuel Hemenway – $1,300 Pinnacle Bank

Molly Thiessen – $800 Two Rivers Irrigation, Koinzan Feedlot and Elgin Livestock Sales, Inc.

Champion Rate of Gain Chase Schwartz – $1,000 Jerry & Sandra Hales

Gentry Zwingman – $1,300 Ed & Anne Hemenway

lsacc Hemenway – $1,300 Ed & Anne Hemenway

Sadie Thiessen – $1,050 Two Rivers Irrigations and Ed & Anne Hemenway

Cain Mortensen – $900 Smith Brothers and Rhonda Meyer

Addyson Jacob – $1,000 Two Rivers Irrigation, Carol Green and Koinzan Feedlot

Gage Thiessen – $700 Koinzan Feedlot, Two Rivers Irrigation and Brian & Julie Thiessen

Jacob Henery – $850 Koinzan Feedlot

Braelyn Bergman – $1,300 Pinnacle Bank of Neligh, Ten West, Elgin Livestock Sales, Inc. and Two Rivers Irrigation

Stockton Shabram – $800 Smith Farms, Two Rivers Irrigation and Royal One Stop Tank Wagon

Market Chicken and Market Rabbit

Group purchase with proceeds split among the group. $1,800 Marge Smith, Rhonda Meyer, Bar 7 R Red Angus, Martinsen Appraisel, Two Rivers Irrigation, Redding Saddle & Tack, Snider Memorial Funeral Home, Aragon Farms, the Elgin Review, Curt Qualset and Smith Farms.