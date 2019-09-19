Burwell Defeat the Wolfpack in a Five Set Thriller

ELGIN — The Wolfpack varsity volleyball team were so close to sweeping Burwell last week. But close doesn’t matter in volleyball and the Longhorns rallied from being down two sets to one to win a five-set thriller 19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 and 15-12.

The outcome of the match, particularly in the final set, came down to matchups. The Wolfpack jumped to an early lead when the rotation had Burwell star Anna Gideon in the back row. Once she rotated into the front row, Gideon who put together three kills in the final set to prevail 15-12 to win the match.