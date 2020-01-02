Bridget Dwyer

Bridget T. Dwyer, age 61, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away in her sleep on Friday evening December 13, 2019 at home.

Bridget was born in Neligh, Nebraska, on August 2, 1958, to Leo and Dorothy (Buelt) Dwyer. She married Dr. David Grey September 15, 2018, in French Lick, Indiana.

She was a case manager and social worker for IPMG for 12 years. Bridget was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper. She enjoyed reading, solving word puzzles, and attending auctions.

Surviving are her husband, Dr. David Grey, Jasper, IN, one son Scott (Nena) Dwyer, Huntingburg, IN, two grandsons, Jack and James Dwyer, two sisters, Patricia (Vincent) Spieker, Elgin, NE, Sheila (Patrick) Clark, Birdseye, IN, and two brothers, Matthew (Jan) Dwyer, Hastings, NE, and Michael (Mary Alice) Dwyer, Bartlett, NE. Preceding her in death are her parents, and one brother, Patrick Dwyer.

A celebration of life visitation was held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. A grave site service was held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Enlow City Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor or a favorite charity.