Break in and theft at City Limits under investigation

An employee at City Limits in Elgin arrived at work Saturday morning to find an unwelcome sight.

A person or persons used a concrete block to break out one of the store’s two windows to gain entry to the liquor store sometime after closing time Friday night and before daylight on Saturday morning. An undisclosed amount of money was taken however no merchandise appears to be missing.

The windows face Highway 14/2nd street and, with last night’s Bull-A-Rama activities, there is likely chance that someone may have seen some unusual in that area. The City of Elgin also has a number of surveillance cameras which could aide the investigation.

If you saw anything that appeared odd in town or specifically in the area of 2nd & Cedar streets, contact the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department at 402-887-4148.