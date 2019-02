Subdistrict action: The NSAA released the D2-5 subdistrict pairings this morning for boys basketball.

Subdistrict action for EPPJ

The Elgin Public-Pope John (EPPJ) Wolfpack boys (2-17) will face Ewing (2-18) in the first round on Monday, February 18. Game time is 7 pm at West Holt.

The winner of that matchup will face #1 seed Stuart.