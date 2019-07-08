Commissioners Borer, Bentley to face recall

Six months after taking office, two Antelope County Commissioners are the subjects of recall papers filed today (Monday, July 8).

According to Antelope County Clerk Lisa Payne, at 10:30 a.m., Bethany Miller of Elgin filed paperwork for the recall of Tom Borer. District 5 Commissioner Borer represents Elgin along with nearby areas of the county. At the same time, Jack Allemang of Clearwater filed paperwork for the recall of Allan Bentley, District 3 Commissioner.

Both commissioners were elected in November 2018 and took office in January 2019.

The Antelope County Clerk’s office will be notifying each by certified letter of the filings. Each commissioner has up to twenty days to respond.

More details can be found in this week’s issue of The Elgin Review.