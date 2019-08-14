Borer, Bentley recall petitions turned in Tuesday

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

Antelope County is one step closer to having a recall election.

On Tuesday morning, recall petition organizer Bethany Miller, from Elgin, turned in more than 300 signatures from residents seeking to recall Antelope County Commissioner Tom Borer. Also, Jack Allemang, of Clearwater, brought in more than 230 recall petition signatures for District #3 Commissioner Allan Bentley.

The next step in the process is to verify that the signees are registered voters in the commissioners’ districts.

Miller told The Elgin Review that petition circulators “had more than enough” signatures to force a recall election which could take place as early as October, but is more likely to come in November.

County Clerk Lisa Payne has up to 15 days for verification of the voter signatures. Once the lists have been certified a special election date will be set.

On July 8, 2019, Miller filed paperwork for the recall of Borer. Also on the 8th, Clearwater resident Jack Allemang did the same for Bentley. The Statement of Reason(s) For Recall on both read… “mismanagement of county funds, spending money on an outside attorney after a State Patrol Investigation, Misappropriation of taxpayer dollars for unnecessary expenses, including poorly timed projects. Mistreatment of elected officials, including waging public wars, refusing to allow them to speak and making unethical comments towards other officials.”

Bentley’s response, included on the Recall Petition, read “All allegations against me are false. No single commissioner makes any policy or financial decision, must always be majority vote. Investigation uncovered several thefts by county official; actually saved county thousands in back wages. This recall appears to be an attempt to undo recent election results, so by law three people: county clerk, treasurer and attorney can handpick new commissioners.”

Borer’s response, included on the Recall Petition, read “All allegations against me are false, brought about by people with questionable motives. One commissioner cannot make financial, policy or other decisions alone. There is discussion on the topics and majority vote rules. The chairman is responsible for running orderly meetings and following the open meeting laws, all elected officials need to follow this law.”

xxxxxxx

Construction of a shelter is one of five action items on the agenda for Thursday night’s meeting of the District #18 Board of Education.

Scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the distance learning room at the high school, the school board will consider approval of construction of a shelter for the Eagle’s nest area located just on the east side of the high school building.

Other items which the board is expected to act on during the meeting are:

• Approve transfer of funds to the lunch fund

• Approve having Mike Pommer serve as auditor for 2020

• Approve on second reading policies that are recommended by the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) to adhere to unicameral law

• Water source for the practice field.

The board will also discuss teacher contract procedure/resignation.

Also during the meeting, Principal Greg Wemhoff will review with the board extra duties for staff.

Superintendent Dan Polk is expected to update the board on preparation of the 2019/2020 school budget which will be presented at a public hearing in the near future. The date for public hearing on the budget and school levy will be set that night. Also, Polk will update board members on projects and summer work which has been done.

The meeting is open to the public.

xxxxx

Those expecting a decision on a permit to move forward with Antelope County’s fifth wind farm will have to wait a few more weeks.

The Antelope County Commissioners’ public hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, on a conditional use permit for Invenergy to build Thunderhead wind farm has been rescheduled to December 4 at 10 a.m. at the Antelope County Courthouse.

Hearing concerns raised about not being able to enter written comments on Monday, Nov. 12 due to the courthouse being closed in observance of Veterans Day and being advised by County Attorney Joe Abler that litigation might arise from the issue, the commissioners unanimously voted to rescheduled the public hearing. The public hearing will need to be advertised again in county newspapers, adding additional cost to the taxpayers.

The Conditional Use Permit #CUP1802 for Thunderhead Wind Energy LLC is for a Commercial Wind Energy System in all sections of T24N, R8W, Sections 2-11, 14-23, 26-35 T24N, R7W, Sections 26-35 T25N R7W, Sections 25-36 T25N R8W, Sections 1-22, 27-30 T23N R8W and Sections 2-6 T23N R7W.

If approved and the wind farm is built, it’s estimated there will be more than 170 new wind turbines in Antelope and Wheeler Counties. The permit being sought focuses solely on Antelope County.

If approved, the wind farm will be located primarily west and north of Elgin. The majority of the proposed wind towers would be located in Antelope County, with some to be placed in Wheeler County. The proposed point of interconnection for the wind farm would be NPPD’s Holt County Substation.

The permit being sought focuses solely on Antelope County.

The meeting is open to the public. A public notice for this hearing can be found on Page Eight.