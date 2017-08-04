“Booms” takes second at state softball tournament

The Boomerang’s mens slow-pitch softball team matched their skills against some of the best teams from across the state last weekend at the Class F State Softball Tournament in Hastings. The two-day tournament concluded Sunday. “Booms” reached the championship game with one loss, then defeated North Platte Elite 3 to 2 to force a final winner-take-all game. North Platte Elite came out on top 10 to 6 to claim the championship. Boom’s was awarded the state runner-up trophy. Members of the team were (front row, l-r): Matt Pelster, Kalin Koch, Justin Reestman, Alex Pelster and Ross Miller. Back row: Tyler Reestman, Zach Laesch, Christopher Bode, Bryan Bode, Austin Meyer and Sam Baker. Not pictured: Mitch Koch and Pierce Koch. Photo submitted