Bode sets new EPPJ high jump mark at AC Invite

NELIGH — A freshman, Lexi Bode has already put her name in the Wolfpack record books.

She and her Wolfpack teammates opened the 2019 track season Tuesday afternoon at the Antelope County Meet.

Competing in the high jump, Bode cleared 4’11” to break the record previously held by senior Kaylee Martinsen. Martinsen is unable to compete this year due to injury.

Bode finished second in the event behind JoCee Johnson of Orchard/Clearwater who cleared 5’.

Theanna Dunn was the lone gold medal winner for the Wolfpack. She won the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:08.9, more than a second ahead of Elkhorn Valley’s Erica Bacon who crossed the finish line in 1:10.3.

Elkhorn Valley easily won the girls team title with 215 points followed by Neligh-Oakdale 133, EPPJ 66 and Orchard-Clearwater 47.

In the boys division, Neligh-Oakdale won with 182 points, Elkhorn Valley had 153 followed by Orchard-Clearwater 120 and EPPJ 6.

Individual results were:

Girls

Discus — 1. Alyssa Maughan, EV, 79/1; 5. Alyssa Burenheide, EPPJ, 67’2”

Triple jump — 1. Claire Whitesel, NO, 31’2.5”; 2. Theanna Dunn, EPPJ, 31’; 3. Lexi Bode, EPPJ, 30’11.75”; 4. Faith Kinney, EPPJ, 30’8.25”

Shot put — 1. Alyssas Maughan, EV, 28’3”; 2. Alyssa Burenheide, EPPJ, 27’1”

High jump — 1. JoCee Johnson, OC, 5’; 2. Lexi Bode, EPPJ, 4’11”

Long jump — 1. Sierra Rystrom, EV, 14’6”

Pole vault — 1. Amber Miller, EV, 9’

1600 meter run — 1. Emma Bixler, NO, 6”03.7; 4. Anna Heilhecker, EPPJ, 6:44.5; 6. Olivia Lindgren, EPPJ, 7:36.6

800 meter run — 1. Kaci Wickersham, OC, 2:46.22; 6. Anna Heilhecker, EPPJ, 2:56.50

400 meter dash — 1. Theanna Dunn, EPPJ, 1:08.9; 3. Lexi Bode, EPPJ, 1:12.27

100 meter hurdles — 1. Hannah Ollendick, EV, 17.78 seconds

300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Ollendick, EV, 51.36 seconds

3200 meter relay — 1. EV, 11:59.3

1600 meter relay — 1. EV, 4:49.10; 2. EPPJ, 4:51.38

400 meter relay — 1. EV, 55.69 seconds

3200 meter run — 1. Taylor Hassebrock, EV, 15:29.69

200 meter dash — 1. Amber Miller, EV, 28.92 seconds; 4. Theanna Dunn, EPPJ, 31.77

100 meter dash — 1. Kristen Snodgrass, NO, 13.72 seconds

Boys

Discus — 1. Dawson Kaup, NO, 111’3”; 6. Colton Wright, EPPJ, 81’10”

Triple jump — 1. Jacob Long, OC, 41’9”

Shot put — 1. Donnie Nolze, OC, 38’7”

High jump — 1. Jacob Long, OC, 6’5”

Long jump — 1. Jacob Long, OC, 19’6.75”

Pole vault — 1. Cole Belitz, NO, 11’

1600 meter run — 1. Cole Belitz, NO, 4:50.5; 5. Jordan Lindgren, EPPJ, 5:51.2

800 meter run — 1. Christian Carothers, NO, 2:18.22; 5. Layne Bullock, EPPJ, 2:36.92

400 meter dash — 1. Hunter Howard, EV, 56.69 seconds

110 meter hurdles — 1. Isiac Kurpgweit, NO, 16.57 seconds

300 hurdles — 1. Isiac Kurpgweit, NO, 43.66

3200 meter relay — 1. OC, 9:55.6

1600 meter relay — 1. EV, 3:56.7 4. EPPJ, 4:30.57

400 meter relay — 1. NO, 46.19 seconds

3200 meter run — 1. Cole Belitz, NO, 11:06.9

200 meter dash — 1. Houston Marino, OC, 23.81 seconds

400 meter dash — Houston Marino, OC, 11.33 seconds