Bode To Play In Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game

Wolfpack standout football player Chad Bode will be snapping on the shoulder pads again this summer.

Coach Randy Eisenhauer announced Tuesday that Bode has been selected to play in the Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game at Hastings College on Saturday, June 17. Kickoff will be at 1:30 p.m.

Bode will be a member of the East team.

Head coach of the West team will be former Wolfpack coach Carlie Wells of Perkins County High School.