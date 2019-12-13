Bloodmobile coming to Elgin Dec 19th

The bloodmobile is coming to Elgin. The date will be Thursday, Dec. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall, It is being hosted by Elgin Public School.

Appointments to give blood can be made by calling the school (402) 843-2455.

Walk-ins are welcome.

The Pope John/St. Boniface Christmas program will be held Monday night, Dec. 9. “Peace on Earth” is the title of this year’s concert at 7 p.m.

egular monthly meeting of the Elgin City Council will be held next week.

The meeting will be Monday night, Dec. 2, at City Hall and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

One of the items likely to be discussed will be a possible addition to the Elgin Public Library. The item was tabled at last month’s meeting.

The meeting is open to the public.

District #18 Board of Education will meeting Wednesday night, Nov. 13 (tonight).

The night will begin with an Americanism committee meeting at 6:10 p.m. in the distance learning room. The regular meeting of the school board will start at 6:30 p.m.

Two actions items on the agenda are:

• Accept audit

• Approve negotiated agreement with teachers

The board will brain storm about large items or wish items to begin looking at for next year’s projects as well as talk about ideas/suggestions/thoughts for preliminary discussions.

Principal Greg Wemhoff will offer a review of winter activities during his report.

Superintendent Dan Polk’s report will include board goals for 2019 and board self evaluation.

The meeting is open to the public.

The District #18 Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday night, Nov. 13. The meeting, open to the public, will begin at 6:30 p.m. The St. Bonaventure Catholic Church of Raeville will hold their annual soup supper on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m.

Free will donations will be accepted at the Parish Hall for the event which will feature chili, chicken noodle and vegetable beef soups, homemade bread and desserts.

The Elgin City Council will meet in regular session next week. The regular meeting will be held Monday night, Nov. 4, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Wanted: Trunkers!

The Elgin United Methodist Church will host a “Trunk or Treat” on Halloween.

This is open to anyone interested in decorating your trunk to give out treats for a safe place for children to trick or treat. Please let Merry (402-843-8043) or Lisa (402-843-672) know and they will sign you up.

Trunkers can begin to line up at 4 p.m. The “Ghost and Goblin” invasion will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Elgin Public School Parking Lot south of the church.

Trunkers can pick a theme (scary, funny, cute, crazy or religious), decorate their car trunk or truck bed to match the theme, park in a designated spot and hand out candy. Also, trunkers can add a game or an activity.

The Pope John Drama Team is preparing for their annual dinner theatre. They will be performing on Saturday, Nov. 16, in the St. Boniface Gymnasium. This year's new directors, Jessie Reestman and Alan Reicks, have chosen to present a docudrama.

The play tells the events of July 6, 1944, when a fire roared to the top of a 48-foot-high circus tent during the matinee performance of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, claiming 168 lives.

Contact the Pope John XXIII High School office for ticket information (402.843.5325). Deadline for tickets is Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Tickets for the show only may be purchased at the door (no advance sales).

The Albion Area Arts Council will start its 2019-2020 season on Saturday, October 12 with a special concert and dance featuring the popular Country and Bluegrass band The Toasted Ponies.

This event will begin at 8 p.m. in the Casey’s Building at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion and there will be a cash bar. Come to just listen or feel free to get up and dance. The Toasted Ponies have performed in Albion several times over the years.

Their style combines great harmony singing with hot instrumentals. For this event they’ll be plugging their instruments in, adding a drummer and performing a lot of classic Country music.

Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for students with Arts Council members admitted free-of-charge. Anyone hav-ing questions may contact Paul or Lori Hosford at 402-395-6727 or at arts2008@frontiernet.net.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Additional funding has been provided by the Boone County Visitors Promotion Fund.

As part of Homecoming Week activities, the King and Queen of Elgin High School will be crowned tonight.

Coronation will be held Wednesday, October 2 (tonight), at 7 p.m. in the EPS gym.

Homecoming royalty candidates are Olivia Lindgren, Araceli Palmer, Talena Woodard, Cade Heit-hoff, Adam Dreger, Tyler Iburg and Cory Romej.

A pep rally, open to the public, will be held at the EPS gym Friday afternoon (moved due to bad weather), beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Following Friday night’s football game against Riverside, a pizza party for all 9-12 Wolfpack students (and football managers/coaches) will be held in the EPS lunchroom. We will begin as soon as the game concludes.

After the pizza party, there will be a dance in the gym which will end at midnight.

A benefit for the Eric and Jennifer Iler family will be held this Sunday, Sept. 29.

To be held at the KC Hall in Elgin, the benefit is to help offset expenses for medical bills incurred from Eric’s auto accident on Aug. 8 and their baby Alec’s surgery on Aug. 19. A bank account has been set up for donations at the Bank of Elgin. The event is also being supported by Thrivent Financial.

According to Karin Kinney, a spaghetti meal will be served.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with the meal to be served at 5 p.m. until all the food is gone.

A silent auction will also be held. If you would like to help or donate an auction item, contact Pastor Pete Sample (402-843-6749) or Kinney (402-843-5535).

The 37th annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor and Horse Plowing Bee will be held this weekend, Friday thru Sunday, August 23-25, at the Charlie Huisman farm located west of Petersburg.

The event is open to the public.

To cap off the summer Elgin Public Library will host a “Back to School” game day on Monday, August 12 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

According to co-librarians Barb Bode and Dianne Gunderson, kids in grades Kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to come anytime from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to play some outdoor games and enjoy some snacks. It will be lots of fun!!

The annual American Legion Steak Fry will be held at the Elgin KC Hall on Monday, Aug. 12.

Commander Gary Hoefer said social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m.

There will be presentations by students who attended Boys and Girls State earlier this year.

Also, Veterans Service Officer Tom Nelson will be in attendance.

Bash in the Burg celebration in Petersburg will be held this Saturday, July 27 along Main Street.

Activities will include a USA Boxing Event, a hole-in-one contest at the Petersburg Golf Course.

Evening activities will commence at 6 p.m. with the public sampling of Breads, BBQ, Wine, Brews and Concoctions. The day will conclude with a street dance that night.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Snack Shack renovations.

The Elgin Community Club’s “End of the Summer Bash” will be held Friday night, Aug. 16, at Kerkman’s Kove northeast of town.

This year the club will be serving rib eye steak, baby potatoes, salad and dessert. There will be a cash bar. Social Hour begins at 6 p.m. with the meal to be served at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person and includes a drink ticket. Tickets are now on sale at The Elgin Review, Dean’s Market, Bank of Elgin, Hometown Station and Elgin One Stop.

See ya there!

Two members of the Antelope County Board of Commissioners found themselves the subject of recall affidavits filed at the courthouse in Neligh last week. Tom Borer, District #5 and Allan Bentley, District #3 Commissioners have till the end of July to respond to recall affidavits. Elgin resident Bethany Miller filed the recall affidavit against Borer, Jack Allemang filed the affidavit against Bentley, citing numerous reasons to be the subject of a recall effort. Both Borer and Bentley were elected in November and took office in January. The recall efforts come just six months after they were sworn in as commissioners.

Pope John students will hold a paper drive this Saturday, July 13.

Those in the Francis and Isidore Houses are in charge of the project. The following are contact persons:

Clearwater and Rural St. John — Lane Bartak (402-394-1733)

Petersburg and Raeville — Marissa Preister (402-843-8838)

Elgin — Ashtyn Meis (402-843-5401) and Sister Pat (402-843-5461)

Neligh — Conor Ramold (402-929-3103)

Items to be collected are newspapers, phone books, paperbacks and shredded paper, magazines, slick papers and mailings, only flattened cereal boxes, etc., of that quality. Please note, if at all possible please have papers bagged (brown bags or plastic ones), but not put in cardboard boxes.

Items not to be collected are corrugated cardboard boxes, hard covered books (unless the covers are removed), spiral notebooks, calendars, manuals, etc.

Please have the materials at the pick-up locations by 8 a.m. or placed in the protected area in front of the St. Boniface Gym no sooner thanFriday, but no later than 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13.