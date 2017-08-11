Bloodmobile coming to Elgin August 23

The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in the final weeks of summer to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage. To do that, Elgin will host the bloodmobile on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The bloodmobile will be at the KC Hall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In August, regular donors may delay giving as final summer vacations are planned and back-to-school activities ramp up.

To fully meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks, donations are urgently needed from new and current donors. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days.

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.