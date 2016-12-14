Black Hills Energy “Improving Life” In Elgin

Elgin was one of 30 beneficiaries of new appliances given by Black Hills Energy as part of “Improving Life Day” last Wednesday.

Black Hills Energy crews traveled to 30 communities across the state to donate appliances, a total value of $88,000, to non-profits that help the public.

Black Hills Energy representative Clayton Pelster, along with service technicians Scott Rasmussen and Steve VonBonn arrived at Elgin City Hall with a trailer full of appliances. They unloaded a microwave, refrigerator, one washer and two dryers, a value of $2,694.

The Donation To Elgin

The microwave, washer and dryers will go to the Elgin Community Foundation to be used at a later date as part of a fundraiser for the new swimming pool. The refrigerator will stay at City Hall, according to City Clerk Vicki Miller. Speaking on behalf of the Elgin Pool Committee, Michael Moser said, “We were pleased that Black Hills Energy donated several appliances to the City of Elgin to go towards the pool fundraising. Our pool committee is still deciding how they will be used to generate funds, but appreciates the donation.”

“Black Hills Energy is embracing our mission of improving life with energy by taking time to give back to the communities we serve,” BHE Community Affairs Manager Melissa Garcia said.

“As the year comes to an end, we thought this would be a nice way for our crew to reach out and engage with people in the communities where we live, work and play. Throughout the state, our teams will get to help non-profits that selflessly serve our customers. That makes everyone feel good.”

In addition to Elgin, other Northeast Nebraska communities receiving appliances included Albion, Atkinson, O’Neill, Fullerton, Randolph and Neligh. Across the state, deliveries were made to Broadwater, Chappell/Lodgepole, Gering, Gordon, Kimball, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Beaver City, Benkelman, Imperial, McCook, Bertrand Franklin, Gibbon, Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington, Sutton, Wilcox and Wood River.