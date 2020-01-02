Bids opened for water improvement project in Elgin

The City of Elgin opened bids for the Elgin Water System Improvements on Thursday morning, Dec. 19.

Just two bids were received.

The first bid came from Rutjen’s Construction, Tilden, at $1,283,695.35 with a starting date of May 1 and a completion date of Sept. 1, 2020.

The second bid of $1,466,413.80 came from a contracting company out of Sutton, NE, Vankirk Brother’s Contracting, beginning in the Spring 2020 with a completion date of December 2020.

Both bids will be discussed, and a possible decision being made, at the Jan. 6 meeting of the Elgin City Council.