Betty Vaisvilas

Betty Jean Vaisvilas, the daughter of John “Jack” C. and Nelda (Bode) Moser, was born on January 20, 1932 on the family farm three miles south of Elgin, NE. She was baptized in the Catholic faith at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE and was confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.

Betty attended rural country school for a couple years before attending school at St. Boniface in Elgin where she graduated in 1950. Betty then worked as a nanny and for Mutual of Omaha.

On September 12, 1953, Betty was united in marriage to Raymond Francis Vaisvilas in Omaha, NE. Following their wedding, the couple made their home in Elgin until Ray was drafted into the service. They then moved to Kansas and later to Chicago. Betty was a homemaker for many years before beginning to work at Nabisco, Central Community Hospital, Little Company of Mary Hospital. Her primary duties included working in the housekeeping and central supply/services departments. Betty also worked at St. Rita’s Rectory where she cooked for the priests. She also volunteered for the U.S.O. at Midway Airport in Chicago, IL where she cooked and offered motherly care for soldiers traveling through the airport. She was later honored for her dedicated efforts at the airport. After many years of work, Betty retired in 1998.

In 2004, Betty moved back to Elgin. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, and is remembered by her family as being an excellent cook and always having a fun time no matter where she worked or went.

Betty is survived by her six children: Tom Vaisvilas of Indiana; Lenny (Kim) Vaisvilas of Elgin, NE; Jim Vaisvilas of Antioch, IL; Susan (Doug) MacLaughlin of Naperville, IL; Sandy Vaisvilas of Lincoln, NE; Sheri (Christopher) Armstrong of Georgia; seven grandchildren: Crystal, Jason, Karah, Jackie, Sarah, Neal, Devin Nicole; five great-grandchildren: Izzak, Malachi, Mariah, Jovie, Montgomery; one sister: Marie Leach of California; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.