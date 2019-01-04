Betty J. VonBonn

1923 — 2018

Betty J. VonBonn, 95, of Elgin, NE, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Society – Albion.

Funeral Services were Friday, December 21, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Elgin, with Rev. Glenn Loy officiating. Interment followed in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Jane VonBonn, the daughter of Loton and Ruth (Matson) Fink, was born on October 29, 1923 at Petersburg. She attended country school at District 97, near Elgin, through the eighth grade. Betty then helped on the family farm, taking care of the many tasks and chores that needed done.

Betty was united in marriage to Joseph VonBonn on February 26, 1946 at Neligh.

After their wedding the couple lived on a farm southwest of Elgin where they raised their two sons: Doug and Richard.

The couple continued living on the farm until 1981, when they moved into Elgin.

Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church in Elgin since 1980. She also volunteered at the Elgin Community Center and was a member of the Stitch and Chatter Club, Helping Hands Club, and the Out Our Way Extension Club.

She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, flowers, and was very particular about how her lawn looked, especially when it came to cleaning up leaves in the fall.

Betty is survived by her sons: Doug (Jan) VonBonn and Richard (Karla) VonBonn all of Elgin; five grandchildren: Nicole (Scott) Mockler; Ryan VonBonn; Jaime (Ryan) Camden; Hollie (Galen) Swanson; Kyle (Kiley) VonBonn; 13 great-grandchildren; brother: Keith (Mardell) Fink of Blair, NE; Audrey Jeck of Louisville, NE; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph; brother: Richard Fink; and sister Allie Mae Carpenter.