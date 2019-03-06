Bernard Wirges

1928 — 2019

Bernard M. Wirges, 91, of Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating.

Burial followed in the parish cemetery, with military rites by American Legion Post #334 of Petersburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Bernard Marion Wirges, the son of Joseph A. Sr. and Anna (Salber) Wirges was born on February 11, 1928 on the family farm near Petersburg, NE. He attended school at Boone County District 18 and then St. John’s Catholic School until the 8th grade.

On January 25, 1951 Bernard entered the United States Army and was stationed in McCoy, WI until going to Germany. He was honorably discharged on December 23, 1952. He returned home and started farming.

Bernard was united in marriage to RoseMary Temme on February 1, 1956 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg. The couple farmed east of Petersburg until 1987. Bernard worked for Niewohner Brother’s and the Petersburg Locker. He later worked part time at Helena Fertilizer.

Bernard was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, he also served for 8 years on the Petersburg Public School Board and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #334 of Petersburg. He enjoyed coffee and cards with his friends, Sunday drives, going to the casinos, and watching wrestling and Molly B Polka on Saturday nights.

He is survived by his three daughters: Connie (Paul) Beckman of Elgin; Nancy (Roger) Bergman of Orchard; Sandy (Jeff) Bode of Petersburg; nine grandchildren: Anita (Kurt) Krohn of Petersburg; Chris (Megan) Beckman of Elgin; Eric (Anney) Beckman of Elgin; Rodney (Alyssa) Bergman of Ewing; Patrick (Mia) Bergman of Orchard; Ryan (Ashley) Bergman of Ewing, NE; Cecily (Scott) Thiele of Clearwater; Breanna (Justin) Robinette of Washington; and Ross Bode of Omaha; 20 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; one sister Leona Brown of Wisconsin; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, wife RoseMary; two sons: Brian and Randy Wirges; two grandchildren: April Bergman and Brad Beckman; siblings: John (Mabel) Wirges, Joseph Jr. (Alleida) Wirges, Marcella (Eldore) Friese, Frances (Clem) Luettel, Helen (Ralph) Hood, Alvina (William) Reuth, brother-in-law Orin Brown; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jerome and Betty Temme, Don and Wanda Temme, and Peggy Temme.