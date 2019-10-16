Bentley, Borer ousted in recall

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

The people have spoken.

District #5 Commissioner Tom Borer (who represents the Elgin area) and District #3 Commissioner Allan Bentley have both been recalled.

Votes were counted after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, as part of a special recall election.

Unofficial results show 337 voters voted to remove Borer from office, 187 voters cast ballots to allow Borer to continue on the board. For Bentley, 307 voters cast ballots to remove him from office, 174 voters supported Bentley remaining in office.

801 ballots were mailed to voters in District #5, 953 ballots were mailed to District #3 voters.

With the commissioners being recalled, the vacancies will be advertised and soon a committee consisting of County Clerk Lisa Payne, County Attorney Joe Abler and County Treasurer Deb Branstiter will appoint two people to fill out the remainder of Bentley and Borers’ terms.

Watch here and in the Elgin Review’s print edition for more information.