Behnk Wins Triple Jump At O’Neill Invite

O’NEILL — Conditions were less than ideal, but that didn’t hinder the Wolfpack from competing Thursday at the O’Neill Invite. Cold, fog and clouds in the morning turned to sunshine in the afternoon.

Wolfpack standouts on this day were junior Lydia Behnk, who won the triple jump, Kaylee Martinsen won medals in two individual events (the 400 meter dash and high jump), the boys and girls relay teams earned medals, so too did Kyle Schumacher in the triple jump. That’s just a sampling of the Wolfpack medalists on this day.

Boyd County won the boys team title with 107 points followed by North Central 97, CWC 87, Elkhorn Valley 60, Bloomfield 51.5, Wausa 36, Clearwater/Orchard 33.5, EPPJ 12, St. Mary’s 11 and Ewing 1.

Taking the girls team title was North Central with 116 points followed by Clearwater/Orchard 96, Wausa 77, Elkhorn Valley 65, Ewing 50, St. Mary’s 32, Boyd County 32, EPPJ 32, Bloomfield 22 and CWC 5.

Individual results were:

Boys

100 meter dash — 1. Connor Croxen, CWC, 11.40 seconds; 7. Cameron Nielsen, EPPJ, 12.20

200 meter dash — 1. Connor Croxen, CWC, 23.90 seconds

400 meter dash — 1. Tucker Hecht, EV, 54.44 seconds

800 meter run — 1. Blake Ahlers, BC, 2:08.10; 8. Kyle Schumacher, EPPJ, 2:26.60

1600 meter run — 1. Blake Ahlers, BC, 4:54.60

3200 meter run — 1. Blake Ahlers, BC, 10:21.22; 5. Adam Dreger, EPPJ, 11:49.82

110 meter hurdles — 1. Pat Tomjack, CWC, 16.60 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Ethan Reed, BC, 45.20 seconds

400 meter relay — 1. Boyd County, 47.70 seconds

1600 meter relay — 1. North Central, 3:49.00; 5. EPPJ (Kyle Schumacher, R.J. Lierman, Cameron Nielsen, Noah Knievel), 4:13.90

3200 meter relay — 1. North Central, 9:28.49; 4. EPPJ (Kyle Schumacher, Cameron Nielsen, R.J. Lierman, Noah Knievel), 10:01.33

High jump — 1. Caleb Rihanek, BC, 6’1”

Pole vault — 1. Connor Croxen, CWC, 11’6”

Long jump — 1. Byron Pfister, NC, 18’7.5”

Triple jump — 1. Jacob Long, CO, 40’9.5”; 4. Kyle Schumacher, EPPJ, 36’3”

Shot put — 1. Cole Bruns, BL, 47’9.25”

Discus — 1. Dylan Wilkins, EV, 130’7”

Girls

100 meter dash — 1. Paige Nissen, WA, 13.54 seconds

200 meter dash — 1. Paige Nissen, WA, 27.20 seconds

400 meter dash — 1. Kylie Thiele, CO, 1:01.48; 4. Kaylee Martinsen, EPPJ, 1:07.36

800 meter run — 1. Kylie Thiele, CO, 2:31.30

1600 meter run — 1. Megan Erickson, NC, 5:59.90; 5. Anna Heilhecker, EPPJ, 6:17.40

3200 meter run — 1. Chloe Cozad, NC, 12:45.11

100 meter hurdles — 1. Rachel Stewart, NC, 16.30 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Rachel Stewart, NC, 50.60 seconds

400 meter relay — 1. Clearwater/Orchard, 53.40 seconds; 4. EPPJ (Kayce Kallhoff, Baylee Wemhoff, Lydia Behnk, Paige Meis), 56.80

1600 meter relay — 1. Clearwater/Orchard, 4:25.90; 4. EPPJ (Kaylee Martinsen, Allyson Wemhoff, Baylee Wemhoff, Lydia Behnk), 4:39.60

3200 meter relay — 1. North Central, 10:42.55; 4. EPPJ (Anna Heilhecker, Allyson Wemhoff, Heather Bauer, Baylee Wemhoff), 11:33.82

High jump — 1. JoCee Johnston, CO, 4’10”; 5. Kaylee Martinsen, EPPJ, 4’8”

Pole vault — 1. Kendra Kozisek, SM, 9’; 5. Calli Krebs, EPPJ, 6’6”

Long jump — 1. Sierra Rystrom, EV, EV, 15’6.5”

Triple jump — 1. Lydia Behnk, EPPJ, 34’7.25”

Shot put — 1. Jodi Fry, EW, 39’5”

Discus — 1. Jaycee Fleming, NC, 113’11”